Juan Carlos Olamendy
MakerEntrepreneur. Cloud Engineer
Hi Product Hunt! 😻👋 Thank you so much, @chrismessina, for hunting us! 🚀 I'm Juan Olamendy, founder of Pixela. I'm really excited to introduce 🎉 Pixela to ProductHunt 😻! So, why Pixela? 🤔 I've built Pixela to help you retarget people clicking on your shortened links. 🙌 ☔️ The Problem ⚠️ Running your business where website retargeting is not possible; for example, Amazon store, Facebook page. ⚠️ Difficulty for placing the retargeting scripts in your website. ⚠️ Need to add your retargeting pixels in each link/reference of the content that you publish or share; for example, in Medium. ⚠️ Need to embed multiple pixels (Facebook, Twitter) in one place 🛠 The Solution Pixela is a URL shortener that generates tracking links with retargeting pixels to capture your visitors, so you can retarget them later with tailored retargeting ads. Basically, you can retarget anybody who clicks on your links. Pixela is very straightforward, you can start using Pixela in less than 5 minutes. 👉 Features ✅ Generate tracking links with retargeting pixels. ✅ Tag people clicking on your tracking links. Reach them again with more ads. ✅ Integrated to all ads platforms such as Adwords, Twitter, LinkedIn, Quora, Pinterest and more. 📄 Product Url https://www.pixela.xyz 🥅 Next My plan is to listen to users and build what they really need. I'll be around all day long to answer any questions! Cheers! 🍻 Juan Olamendy --- P.S. Use this coupon code "pixelathenewcat" to multiply each plan clicks by 3 at checkout time. Don't miss out. It'll last only 24hrs!
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
Hi ?makers can I use custom domains too? Also, does the analytics data shows the geolocation of users and is it GDPR compliant?
