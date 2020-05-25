Pitch Deck Hunt
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as one challenge every entrepreneur will face on their journey. I always took a lot of inspiration from the pitch decks that are already out there. And there are already some collections on the internet (Startup Pitch Decks by @RyanGum), but most of them lack recent decks and some functionality I would like to have — That's why I took some of my time and built Pitch Deck Hunt. With Pitch Deck Hunt, it is my goal to build the leading resource of pitch deck examples on the internet together with you! 👉 100+ real pitch decks from countries around the globe 👉 from Pre-Seed to Later Stage 👉 for every industry 🚀 We are adding new pitch decks every week so that you can get your weekly dose of inspiration. 💪❤️ I am always looking for more awesome decks, so if you have any that I have missed - please let me know. 😊 I hope you enjoy this site and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have, whether more resources or ways to improve the site! 😊 Will love to work on the next version of it! All the best, Max
