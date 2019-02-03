Pitch And Poll Bot

Stop wasting time and start validating your idea.
Send me an idea and I'll post it for a community vote.
Chris FrantzMaker@frantzlight · Biteable
I made this ages ago but realized I "launched" it. So here it is! Write a twitter dm @PitchAndPoll or submit the form and within 24 hrs your idea will be tweeted as a poll for people to vote on. That's it! 🙌
Sebastian Crossa@sebastiancrossa · Creator and developer.
Loving the idea! Congrats on the launch, Chris 👏
