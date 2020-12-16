Pirsch Analytics Beta

discussion
Daniel Schramm
MakerCo-founder at Emvi & Pirsch
Hey ProductHunt! We're a two-person team based in Germany and proud to announce the beta launch of our latest product! Pirsch is a simple, privacy-friendly, open-source web analytics solution free of cookies. It can be integrated into your website using JavaScript or directly into your backend. We put a strong focus on developer friendliness by offering an easy-to-use API, SDKs for different programming languages, integrations for popular platforms, and good documentation. The main benefit of our backend integration is that it can't be blocked by browsers while respecting your visitors' privacy at the same time. Pirsch does not collect personal information. All visits are anonymized and aggregated into meaningful statistics once per day. This ensures that we don't save individual page visits longer than 24 hours while you get the data you need. For details, you can check out the open-source core of Pirsch on GitHub: https://github.com/pirsch-analyt... The name is German and refers to a special kind of hunt: the hunter carefully and quietly enters the area to be hunted, he stalks against the wind to get as close as possible to the prey without being noticed. During the beta, we will make improvements, fix bugs, and add more features. Here is a list of a few additions we had in mind: * add more documentation * email reports * data export * more SDKs * goal, event, and campaign tracking (further down the road) We expect to move out of beta at the end of February. Everything will be free until then. You can find prices on our website. Let us know what you think! For support and questions, send a mail to support@pirsch.io or ask us on Twitter @PirschAnalytics. Cheers, Daniel
