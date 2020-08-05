Discussion
2 Reviews
Irina Lobanovskaya
Maker
Like Kendrick Lamar says in "Humble" — I'm so f***n' sick and tired of the photoshop Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks We know that original and authentic content works best. But production is STILL inherently expensive and time-consuming. So-called high-professional production companies still making content like it was 10 years ago. Like they’ve never seen the Balenciaga and Gucci campaigns, and never read studies on consumer trends: people don’t trust obvious advertising anymore. We’re making content with smartphones, charismatic models, and minimum editing. We execute a 5-part production cycle per 10 days. From briefing to casting to shooting and post-production, we have it covered. The shortest production cycle ever. To provide the lowest price, our packages include three videos minimum, $700 each! Wholesale lets us get the great creators cheap because they are getting more at ones. Choosing to do a smartphone photo/video puts your product in an appropriate and authentic consumer context. Increase your ROI and listen to Kendrick:)
Interesting product, gl
