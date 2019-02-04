PipeCandy eCommerce Stats

Learn everything you want to know about an eCommerce company - financials, traffic, tech stack, Twitter engagement and the latest social buzz. The tool is tailored for market research, demand generation, account enrichment, benchmarking and investment.
Ashwin | PipeCandyMaker@ashwinizer · Founder
eCommerce is a big enough industry with its own nuances. Until now it's been crazy hard to find all the information about these companies in one place. We've fixed that with this chrome plugin. You can now find the revenue, shipping volume, tech usage and a lot of other details about most ecommerce companies in English speaking countries, without leaving your browser. I'd be here if you have any questions!
Cory Buchanan@cory_buchanan1 · New to e-commerce
that's a very great name I don't know why I didn't think of that
Ashwin | PipeCandyMaker@ashwinizer · Founder
@cory_buchanan1 Well, many think we sell either pipes or candies :). The name was registered much before the idea came about.
Pat Walls@thepatwalls · Developer, Starter at @starter_story
Very cool. Where do you get the traffic data from?
Ashwin | PipeCandyMaker@ashwinizer · Founder
@thepatwalls We have our own models that estimate traffic and we feed them with training data from multiple sources including direct first-party data from some eCommerce merchants.
