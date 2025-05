Piny Visual editor for Astro, React, Next.js & Tailwind Visit Upvote 70

Piny is a visual editor that runs directly in Visual Studio Code, Cursor and Windsurf. It supports Tailwind CSS, Astro, React and Next.js. All edits happen directly in the code, so there are no abstractions, no cloud services and no lock-in.

