Pinterest Visual Search

Pinterest Visual Search

Go beyond words to find your unique style
Pinterest's visual search gets AI upgrades. Decode images with generated keywords, refine searches by style/color/etc. via a new bar & access via long press. Find & shop your unique style.
Social MediaArtificial IntelligenceLifestyle

Pinterest Visual Search
Go beyond words to find your unique style
Pinterest Visual Search by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Lifestyle. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Pinterest Visual Search's first launch.