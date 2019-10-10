Home
Home
→
Pinterest Lite
Pinterest Lite
A new lite Pinterest app for emerging markets
Pinterest Lite saves space on your phone so you can discover the billions of possibilities for your life faster. Create extra home storage space, find your new favorite recipe, or get tattoo inspiration on Pinterest.
an hour ago
Pinterest launches a new 'Lite' app for emerging markets
Pinterest is the latest tech company to introduce a "Lite" version of its mobile application to meet the needs of users in emerging markets. With Pinterest Lite, launched on Monday, users will benefit from a faster download and an app that takes up less storage space on their mobile dev...
Aaron O'Leary
Recently read an article about whatsapp images causing users in emerging markets to quickly hit their storage capacity, smart move from Pinterest with thiis
