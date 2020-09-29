Pinpoint Profile for Developers

discussion
Jeff Haynie
Makerfounder/CEO of Pinpoint
I've been a software engineer and founder/CEO of several venture backed software companies for over two decades. I want to help developers spend more time building great stuff and less time bouncing between tools, hunting down status updates, sitting through lengthy meetings and stretching ourselves across various projects. I also want a better way to share something about me and my interests and cool stuff I'm excited about - something that's live, always up-to-date and that's smart about what I care about based on what I'm working on. I would love your feedback and your thoughts on how to make this better and more meaningful for YOU. Join me on this journey! #devstrong
Hi, everyone! I'm Keegan, a software engineer at Pinpoint. Today, I'm excited to show you our latest tool for developers, the Pinpoint Profile. It's like LinkedIn, but better – because it's custom-built for developers' needs. It allows coders to showcase their interests, experiences, and accomplishments both within the software community and beyond – and it also surfaces fresh new content that's relevant and interesting to users to help them level up their skills and expand their networks. The best part is that it's portable – you can embed your profile anywhere, and it follows you from job to job and updates as your skills evolve. Go ahead and give the Profile a shot, and let us know your thoughts, questions, or musings. We hope you find it as useful for helping build your community as we have!
