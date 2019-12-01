Pink-Out Extension
Un-Pink the web, protect yourself from Trademark Trolls 🤦
Discussion
Itamar O Kestenbaum
Hey there Hunters! A few months ago I heard a pretty outrageous story at the company I work at (Lemonade!): Deutsche Telekom (aka, T-Mobile’s parent) was using bully tactics (read: lawyers from DT obtained a preliminary injunction) to remove the shade of pink we’ve used in our brand and product from day one (and all over our Instagram feed!) proclaiming their dominion over the color pink (they have a trademark on one shade they call magenta) extended to insurance. Sounds like something a Disney villain would do, so you can imagine how c-r-a-z-y it was to discover this is real life. Unbelievable. Turns out, they have a history of taking all kinds of companies (even a small Indiegogo startup!) to court- for years DT has tried to take a wide range of pinks away from businesses across multiple industries and countries. So, I decided to make sure the web stays T-Mobile/DT compliant and developed this handy Google Chrome extension so that you can protect yourself from what TechCrunch coined the “trademark trolls.” LMK what you think about the Deutsche Telekom Pink-Free Browser, and have fun surfing the colorful web without being bullied with legal action for using the color pink. In the meantime, help us #FreeThePink. ✌️ Itamar
Creative and well-executed! Congrats!
Well played! #FreeThePink
Absolute must if you're worried about ™ trolls!
