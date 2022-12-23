Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pingu Soundboard
Pingu Soundboard

Pingu Soundboard

Bringing your classic Pingu back into your life

Free
The perfect soundboard for Pingu lovers. Noot-noot your friends and family! Enjoy 40+ Pingu sound effects, including exclusive sounds from Pingu, Pinga, Mama, Papa and Robby the seal!
Launched in Android, Funny, Music +1 by
Pingu Soundboard
About this launch
was hunted by
Shivam Veer Singh
in Android, Funny, Music. Made by
Shivam Veer Singh
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Pingu Soundboard's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#201