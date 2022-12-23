Products
Pingu Soundboard
Pingu Soundboard
Bringing your classic Pingu back into your life
The perfect soundboard for Pingu lovers. Noot-noot your friends and family! Enjoy 40+ Pingu sound effects, including exclusive sounds from Pingu, Pinga, Mama, Papa and Robby the seal!
Launched in
Android
,
Funny
,
Music
+1 by
Pingu Soundboard
About this launch
Pingu Soundboard
Bringing your classic Pingu back into your life
Pingu Soundboard by
Pingu Soundboard
was hunted by
Shivam Veer Singh
in
Android
,
Funny
,
Music
. Made by
Shivam Veer Singh
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
Pingu Soundboard
is not rated yet. This is Pingu Soundboard's first launch.
