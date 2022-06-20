Products
Pineapple
Ranked #9 for today
Pineapple
The professional network for Gen Z
Build a visual Instagram story-style profile that showcases your work and personality. Discover and connect with different communities of young professionals, founders, and creatives from companies like Shopify, Discord, Tesla, and more.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Tech
,
Community
by
Pineapple
Pineapple
The Professional Network for Gen Z
Pineapple by
Pineapple
was hunted by
David Diamond
in
Social Network
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
David Diamond
,
Janice Cheng
,
Josip Markovic
,
Darragh King
,
Oliver Cruise
,
Caoife Davis
and
Karyme Perez
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Pineapple
is not rated yet. This is Pineapple's first launch.
Upvotes 12
12
Comments 4
4
Daily rank #9
#9
Weekly rank #19
#19
