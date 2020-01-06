Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Timothy Engqvist Johansson
Maker
Pro
Hey! 👋 Today I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve finally released Pine on the App Store! I’ve been working on Pine for almost two years and it’s been in alpha and then beta for the past year. Pine is a bitcoin app for sending and receiving money among your friends and family. It looks like a messaging app but instead of sending messages you are sending bitcoin. Please give it a try and tell me what you think - I'm excited to hear your thoughts 😊 💛 Familiar design Pine’s messenger-like design makes it instantly familiar to use for anyone who has used a messaging app such as WhatsApp or Messenger. 📧 Easy-to-use addresses Add your friends using their Pine addresses, which are similar to email addresses. Get a pine.pm address or host your own Pine server with your own domain. 🌎 Natively global Bitcoin does not have any borders. Transact freely with anyone anywhere in the world – they don't even need to have Pine, as long as it's bitcoin. 🔑 Full control and ownership Your keys, your bitcoin. Only you are in control of your funds stored with Pine. 🗽 Decentralized and open Just like bitcoin, Pine is designed to be open and decentralized. The app and server software are open-source and you can host your own Pine server with your own domain if you prefer. 👆 Protected using your biometrics By signing transactions with Touch/Face ID, you are the only one who can spend your funds. This prevents unauthorized payments if your phone would end up in the wrong hands. 🔏 Recovery A recovery key is used to generate your account. By safely storing this key you can recover your account in case you would lose or break your phone. By default, the recovery key is stored in your iCloud account. 🔌 Connect your own bitcoin node You can run your own bitcoin node so you can broadcast and validate transactions without having to trust anyone. Running your own node can also improve your privacy by not revealing what transactions you are interested in. ⚡️ Lightning support (soon) Pine will soon get non-custodial lightning support without the need of running your own lightning node.
UpvoteShare