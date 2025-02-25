Launches
Pinch
Pinch
Immersive real-time voice translation for video conferencing
Pinch is a virtual conferencing platform designed for cross-lingual communication. Real-time voice translation allows you to appear as a native speaker of over 30 languages.
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
Pinch by
Pinch
was hunted by
Christian Safka
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Christian Safka
,
Joey Flores
and
Keyu Chen
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Pinch
is not rated yet. This is Pinch's first launch.