Pika (pronounced pi·kuh, like picker) is an easy to use, open-source, native colour picker for macOS. Pika makes it simple to quickly find colours on screen, in the format you need, so you can get on with being a speedy, successful designer.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Love this — and thrilled that it's open source and free!
Mohamed KerroudjLead Designer
YAAAS! Thanks a lot and the WCAG compliance feature is 🔥
