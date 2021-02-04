Deals
Pika
Pika
An open-source colour picker app for macOS
Pika (pronounced pi·kuh, like picker) is an easy to use, open-source, native colour picker for macOS. Pika makes it simple to quickly find colours on screen, in the format you need, so you can get on with being a speedy, successful designer.
Chris Messina
Love this — and thrilled that it's open source and free!
2h ago
Mohamed Kerroudj
YAAAS! Thanks a lot and the WCAG compliance feature is 🔥
8m ago
