Home
Product
Pigeonhole Live
Pigeonhole Live
Engage Everywhere: Polls, Q&As, Quizzes for Every Event
Boost meetings, events, and classrooms with real-time Q&As, interactive polls, chats, and reactions! Ignite participation and discussions across in-person, virtual, and hybrid spaces for a complete attendee experience.
Launched in
Productivity
Events
Meetings
by
Pigeonhole Live
About this launch
Pigeonhole Live
Q&As, Polls, Chats, Reactions, Surveys for Events & Meetings
Pigeonhole Live by
Pigeonhole Live
was hunted by
Lyon Lim
in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Meetings
. Made by
Lyon Lim
,
Hew Joon Yeng
,
Sean
,
Linda Supardi
,
Finina Muñoz
,
Eurona Ang
and
Abdul Hadi
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Pigeonhole Live
is not rated yet. This is Pigeonhole Live's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report