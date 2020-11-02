Pigeon Inbox
discussion
Hey everyone, I'm Robert the maker of Pigeon Inbox (thanks so much for the hunt @chrismessina) Why did I make this? Pigeon Inbox was initially created as a demo product of the No Code course I run, but after a huge amount of positive feedback from newsletter writers and the maker community, we're now starting to build the product! But why should you want it? Newsletters are replacing blogs to become the go-to source for great writing online, but they still feel quite clunky for several reasons: 1) Newsletters are read in email inboxes, but inboxes are designed for short back and forth emails, not well written, long-form content. 2) The majority of people don't read every newsletter they get, so they often miss great content due to bulk archiving/marking as read unread newsletters Pigeon Inbox aims to solve this and add value in a few ways: - creating a dedicated distraction-free space for newsletters - using intelligent suggestions to surface the best issues from your subscriptions - recommending issues from other newsletters (or blogs) about the topic in the newsletter issue you're currently reading - adding threaded comments under each newsletter issue We're aiming to launch early next year, so sign up to be one of the first Alpha users!
Out of interest, it would be great to hear where you read most of your longform content?
Newsletters
Personal blogs (Medium, etc)
Online publications
Other (comment below)
