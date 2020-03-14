Discussion
Steven Ritchie
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! This is a super simple utility we created for people who use their email as their to-do list. It's pretty simple, others exist like it, but they were all out of date (most not designed on iPhone X) and likely not maintained. There's a chance these apps are disappearing so we wanted to be sure something existed in its place. It originally started as a two-weekend project where a friend and I met up for 2 afternoons on the weekend to build the whole thing. That was in August...we then stalled and had other priorities for several months, but it gave us lots of time to actually use the app almost daily. Our hope was to create something maintained, visually nice (though incredibly minimal) and universally supported across iOS devices. If this is how you manage your productivity, I'd love if you check it out!
