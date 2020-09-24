discussion
Abhishek Sharma
MakerEd-Tech Entrepreneur
Hey there, hunters! I’m excited to share with you our latest development! Meet the mobile app version of PictoBlox - a super fun AI-enabled graphical coding platform that makes learning AI for kids & beginners an exciting experience! Here’s everything that you need to know about PictoBlox App: 🔎 What It Does PictoBlox App is an AI education app that provides a fun-filled project-based learning experience on the go. No matter where you are, you easily learn complex AI concepts, coding, and much more in an easy and interactive manner on your smartphone. It has a unique blend of in-app courses, intelligent real-time assessment, and real-time hardware control that makes the entire process of learning by doing super easy and fun. The app has dedicated extensions for making DIY projects based on AI, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), controlling projects using a mobile app via Bluetooth, programming actuators, sensors, display modules, NeoPixel RGB lights, bio-inspired robots & more! 📱 Platforms PictoBlox App is currently available on Android. The iOS version is under development and is scheduled to be released soon. 📅 Upcoming Features Courses on physical computing, robotics, and game design. ❓ Why PictoBlox App Why not?! With PictoBlox App, you can easily learn AI anywhere and anytime and make dozens of exciting projects using just your smartphone! You can also easily control your projects in real-time, upload code to your robots, and do a lot of other things! With PictoBlox App, you'll hold in your hands an entire world of fun-filled AI learning! ✍ Do try the app out and let us know what you think about it. If you have any questions, we'd be happy to answer them!
Looks great. Congratulations on the launch!
