A fun way for kids to learn AI & ML

PictoBlox AI is an AI-enabled graphical programming platform for kids to learn AI and ML concepts such as computer vision, face detection, optical character recognition, machine learning, etc in an interactive and playful manner.
Hi everyone! 👋 I’m excited to share our new product PictoBlox AI - an AI-enabled graphical programming platform for learning AI and ML in a fun way. AI and machine learning are the front-runners of technology and going to be a huge part of the lives of future generations. Therefore, understanding them becomes important for today’s kids. PictoBlox AI makes learning AI and ML fun and interactive through project-based learning. It has the following AI tools: 👁️‍🗨️COMPUTER VISION - Recognize brands, celebrities, objects, and landmarks from your camera, stage, backdrop or image URL 👩‍💼FACE RECOGNITION - Recognize faces and their attributes from the camera, from the stage, backdrop or URL 🆎OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION - Recognize printed and handwritten text from the camera, stage, backdrop and URL 💬SPEECH RECOGNITION - Recognize text from a speech in 26 different languages 🖥️MACHINE LEARNING - Train and implement images, human poses, and audio-based machine learning models 🦾PRE-TRAINED MODELS - Identify human body parts, hand, and objects from camera and stage Do share your experience or feedback by dropping a comment below. If you have any questions, I'd be happy to answer them!
