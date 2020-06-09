Discussion
Abhishek Sharma
Hi everyone! 👋 I’m excited to share our new product PictoBlox AI - an AI-enabled graphical programming platform for learning AI and ML in a fun way. AI and machine learning are the front-runners of technology and going to be a huge part of the lives of future generations. Therefore, understanding them becomes important for today’s kids. PictoBlox AI makes learning AI and ML fun and interactive through project-based learning. It has the following AI tools: 👁️🗨️COMPUTER VISION - Recognize brands, celebrities, objects, and landmarks from your camera, stage, backdrop or image URL 👩💼FACE RECOGNITION - Recognize faces and their attributes from the camera, from the stage, backdrop or URL 🆎OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION - Recognize printed and handwritten text from the camera, stage, backdrop and URL 💬SPEECH RECOGNITION - Recognize text from a speech in 26 different languages 🖥️MACHINE LEARNING - Train and implement images, human poses, and audio-based machine learning models 🦾PRE-TRAINED MODELS - Identify human body parts, hand, and objects from camera and stage Do share your experience or feedback by dropping a comment below. If you have any questions, I'd be happy to answer them!
