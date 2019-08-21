Discussion
Abhishek Sharma
Hey Hunters! 👋 We're back with another exciting launch! Meet PictoBlox - a super fun graphical programming software that makes coding for kids & beginners an exciting experience! Here’s everything that you need to know about PictoBlox. 🔎 What It Does PictoBlox is based on the latest version of Scratch: Scratch 3.0. Along with all of the native features of Scratch 3.0, it has additional advanced features of its own. It has dedicated extensions for making projects based on the Internet of Things (IoT), controlling Scratch projects using a mobile app via Bluetooth, programming actuators, sensors, display modules, NeoPixel RGB lights, robotic arm, humanoid robots & much more! It has two modes of operation: Stage Mode, in which you can work on your project in real-time, and Upload Mode, in which you can write a program, upload it to your hardware, and then control it without having to keep it connected to your computer. 🤝 Scratch vs PictoBlox Unlike Scratch, PictoBlox has advanced hardware interaction capabilities. It allows seamless integration with popular development boards like evive, Arduino - Uno, Mega, and Nano, and evive and with its latest update, you can now program ESP32 in it as well! It also supports micro:bit, Lego WeDo, and Mindstorm. 🖥️ Platforms PictoBlox works on Windows (both 32-bit and 64-bit versions available), macOS, and Linux. 📅 Upcoming Features Python programming for taking your coding game to the next level! Smartphone application for learning to code the fun way on the go! ❓ Why PictoBlox Why not?! It’s based on Scratch, is compatible with your favorite development boards, has dedicated extensions for making a wide range of exciting DIY projects, makes learning physical computing fun, and the best part - it is FREE! ✍ Please let us know you what you think about PictoBlox! If you have any questions, we'd be happy to answer them! Ready. Set. Code!
