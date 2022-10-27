Products
PicMii Crowdfunding
PicMii Crowdfunding
Where anyone can invest in startups
An equity-based crowdfunding platform that helps startups raise funds from the general public. We bring the startup investing world to everyone, not just accredited investors.
Fintech
Investing
Crowdfunding
PicMii Crowdfunding
About this launch
PicMii Crowdfunding
Where anyone can invest in startups!
PicMii Crowdfunding by
PicMii Crowdfunding
was hunted by
Braden Kline
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Braden Kline
. Featured on October 29th, 2022.
PicMii Crowdfunding
is not rated yet. This is PicMii Crowdfunding's first launch.
