Ryan Hoover
Founder of Product Hunt & Weekend Fund
I'm a big fan of tools like these to get an outside perspective. Many makers/founders are too close to the problem and solution to see through the eyes of a new user. How are you finding testers (or whatever you call them), @billychasen? IMO, it's super important to find people that fit one's target demo otherwise the feedback might be useless or distracting.
@rrhoover Thanks Ryan! I totally agree ...I've been on teams (and on my own) that wait too late to get outside opinions. This ultimately costs time and money and sometimes can kill an entire project. Pickle respondents are online survey takers (similar to google surveys). While you currently can't pick a demo, you do get basic demo information back in your data and can slice it to get deeper insights. I do feel it's important to start broad, sometimes even the assumptions we make on target audience are wrong (e.g. during turntable days we thought it would mostly be kids but ended up resonating more with people wanting music at work).
Hey PH! As a serial founder myself, I always crave more feedback during my idea and design process. Current research sites are too expensive and cumbersome to use, so I cooked this up! It's dead simple to use and much cheaper (comparatively, 200 responses from surveymonkey is $3,500 compared to pickle's $20). I'm opening up the beta for you all, just use invite code: producthunt Thanks and I'd love any feedback!