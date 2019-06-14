Log InSign up
AI that writes better than you.

Phrasee is AI that does something many thought only humans could do. Phrasee has developed a world-leading Natural Language Generation system, which can generate millions of human-sounding, brand-compliant copy variants at the touch of a button.
Peter Duffy
 
  Peter Duffy
    Peter DuffyCo-founder of Mercanto.
    Innovative technology and stellar service

    none really

    Phrasee has developed a really clever Natural Language Generation system, which can instantly generate millions of human-sounding, brand-compliant copy variants. very clever tech.

    Peter Duffy has used this product for one year.
Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith
Hunter
Super interested to hear how this works. Has anyone used it?
