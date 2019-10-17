Deals
PHONOCUT
PHONOCUT
High quality records at the push of a button
Music
Hardware
+ 2
A simply revolutionary precision machine, to finally introduce a new chapter of record production by reducing it to 3 simple steps:
1) Place the Vinyl blank on the platter
2) Connect to the music input of your choice
3) Press the start button
Featured
an hour ago
Cut Your Own Vinyl Records With This $1,100 Machine
Better clear out several shelves of storage space, vinylheads, because your record collection is about to expand into infinity. Soon, you'll be able to get absolutely anything on vinyl. Even better-you'll be able to make it.
