Phoneicons.co

Guillaume Bardet
Maker
Working on Qlearly.com
Hello Product Hunters 👋 First off, a big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us. I am quite excited to help @malekjl launch her first project online. With the help of Pory by @shooting_unicorns and @notsometofu we were able to put this together and launch it within 36-48 hours. As you might have noticed, iOS 14 is now making it possible for you to customize your home screen. What we’ve found the most interesting about this trend was all the designers such as @traf which have been able to make a profit from this trend by using tools such as Gumroad by @shl. It’s just always refreshing to witness makers get to work on a project this quickly when the opportunity comes up. So we thought, there had to be a way to help and make it easy to go through a list of all the themes and designs and easily get your favorite one by being re-directed to a trusted website for the checkout. There you have it, dozens of designers that have put together some awesome packs for you to customize your home screen. From dark/light mode, minimalist to vintage designs we hope you will find a good one for yourself. We will be here all day to answer any questions you might have, so ask away! 🍻
