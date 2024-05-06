Launches
Phew AI Tab

Manage tabs with AI grouping and spaces in a sidebar

Free Options
Phew AI Tab is a browser extension that manages numerous tabs in the sidebar through AI-based automatic grouping and spaces.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
Sidetrain
Sidetrain
About this launch
0
reviews
69
followers
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Augusdin
. Featured on May 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Phew AI Tab's first launch.
Upvotes
71
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-