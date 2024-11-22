Launches
Phantomy
Hand gesture control for presentations and beyond
Phantomy lets you control your computer effortlessly without ever touching a keyboard or mouse. Navigate slides, scroll, zoom, draw, and even activate or stop your program—all with intuitive hand gestures designed for precision and ease of use.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
About this launch
Hand Gesture Control for Presentations and Beyond
Phantomy by
was hunted by
Almajd Ismail
in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
. Made by
Almajd Ismail
. Featured on November 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Phantomy 's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
