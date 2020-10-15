discussion
Shawn Bowers
MakerCreative Director in Chicago
Oh hi! So listen. The world's gone buck wild, the postal service is hanging on by a thread, and we're all trapped inside for at least another (checks notes) forever. Seemed like the perfect time to launch a new SaaS product (spooking as a service) to try and bring a little adventure to peoples' mailboxes. I call it Phantom Letter. You provide the address of a friend or loved one, and I summon the actual ghost that lives in their home to write and send them a terrifying, hand-written letter. Why do they have to mail it if they already live in the house? Because the spirit world has rules, obviously. Most of the ghosts are nice. Some are a little restless. Every ghost is different, though, so you never quite know what you're going to get. We've been flinging these weird little Phantom Letters all across the country for the last month or so, and so far they're being met with the right blend of "what the hell is this" and "who would do this to me." If you know someone that could use a good scare, I'd love for you to give it a shot. And if you happen to receive a Phantom Letter from someone else, remember...I'm just the messenger!
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
Oh this gives me goosebumps! I can imagine you'll be busy for Halloween, might have to get this done for a few people lol, do you do it worldwide or just US currently?
