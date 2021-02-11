Pexels App 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jim Engine
🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Pexels is always the way to go for low budget startups. It's just wonderful and powerful to use!💪🏻
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Bruno here, co-founder of Pexels – one of the worlds’ best photo and video libraries and a past #1 product of the Month on Product Hunt. We started Pexels a few years ago with just a few hundred free photos. We’ve now grown our library to millions of photos and videos! Over the past year, we’ve: 📸 Grown our library of free photos to over 3 million 🎥 Reached over 150k videos 🧕👩🏽🦱👨🏼🦳 Most importantly, we've put a lot of work into improving the diversity of our search results. Just scroll through the feed on the app to see all the fantastic content that is contributed by our community each day. Here are some of the highlights of our newly released app: ✨ New, more intuitive app design ➕ Upload photos and videos to Pexels from any app 🆓 Download and use any photo or video for free 🏆 Join photo and video challenges to win prizes 📱 Set any image as your phone wallpaper (Android only) 🚀 Coming soon: more stats for your uploaded photos and videos This all is only possible because of our fantastic community! Big thanks to everyone! We love hearing from you! Please reply and let us know what you think 😃
Love Pexels!The original high quality stock image site, I have used them for everything from personal wallpapers to marketing campaigns and website redesigns. Congrats on the new app launch!
It's crazy how this quality of content is sharing for free. Just imagine how many creatives around the world doing their photos and videos just for fun, without any idea behind it. I think sharing for free with the world and people like you inhales so much sense into your hobby and it makes the process even more fun. This guys is the essence of what we're product hunters are trying to do: we make an idea we care about, build & grow it day by day and connect it to the sense at the end, making it the essential part of the whole. ✨✨✨
big fan of pexels... excited about this app