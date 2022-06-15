Products
Home
→
Product
→
Petvation
Ranked #4 for today
Petvation
The smart automatic pet door powered with AI
The world's first AI-powered pet door with face recognition technology identifies your kitty or pup, gives them access to enter your home, and closes off to other animals. 3 sensors for safety. Completely noiseless. App-Controlled.
Launched in
Home
,
Cats
,
Pets
+1 by
Petvation
About this launch
Petvation by
Petvation
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Home
,
Cats
,
Pets
. Made by
Erik Jiang
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
Petvation
is not rated yet. This is Petvation's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
17
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#28
