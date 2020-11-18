Personas by UX Kits

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Eric Miller
MakerEric Miller
We created UX Kits Personas out of years of work with our clients. We found they loved the simple, easy to follow user personas that summarized our research work, such as customer interviews and surveys. The docs gave us, our team and clients something to look back on during the course of the project. Learn more here: https://uxkits.com/products/pers... In order to make it usable as a product, we took advantage of symbols and components in Sketch, Figma and Adobe XD and created 28 different blocks to choose from. These include basic text, lists, demographics, quotes, timelines, empathy maps and more. The blocks are easily customized with content overrides, icons, styles and resizing to fit the needs of the project. This made it so you could create very simple, or very complex, user personas. Also included is a character building kit, with tons of combinations of people illustrations for your personas created by swapping out skin tone, hair, expressions, clothing and accessories. I hope you’ll find it as useful as we have, and please ask any questions in the comments. Thanks!
Share