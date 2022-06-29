Products
Home
→
Product
→
Personas
Ranked #13 for today
Personas
The only personality test you will ever need
Personas is a 360 personality assessment platform, using the Big 5 model.
You can learn how to lead a better life by discovering who you and others think you are.
A hundred years of research refined into personalized insights just for you.
Launched in
Quantified Self
,
Data & Analytics
,
Career
by
Personas
About this launch
Personas
360° Big 5, the only personality test you will ever need
Personas by
Personas
was hunted by
Aleks Dahlberg
in
Quantified Self
,
Data & Analytics
,
Career
. Made by
Thibault Vandermosten
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Personas
is not rated yet. This is Personas's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
6
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#108
