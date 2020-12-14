Perkness
Rusl Vorone
MakerCEO & founder of Perkness, Inc.
Hey everyone! We are very happy to launch our product on Product Hunt and get your feedback. Companies do not want to be looking for and managing huge sets of wellbeing programs. Instead, they need a curated suite of programs that meet the needs of every employee. We created Pekness to make customizable wellbeing tools available to all remote startup employees. PERKNESS provides value through 4 elements. - evaluation of all eight aspects of your wellbeing, which will give you an insight into your current status; - a library with dozens of wellbeing goals and challenges for each aspect, tailored to the individual needs of each employee; - a prepaid one-stop shop with hand-picked apps to accelerate your wellbeing growth; - gamification tools to help you get engaged in the program and get rewarded for your progress. We know how the wellbeing of our teams is important for engagement and burnout reduction, but startups simply don't have the time, people and money to solve such problems. That's why we pay great attention to ensuring that your employees grow without significant operational and financial investment from the business. I would be happy to contact everyone to tell you more about the problem, the solution and use cases. Have a great day!
