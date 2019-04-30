Log InSign up
Perkbox

Hundreds of perks for employees

Perkbox is a platform designed to enrich the employee experience – both inside and outside of work. Our four products – Recognition, Medical, Insights, and Perks – help your people to perform and live better.
Perkbox, the employee experience platform, raises £13.5MPerkbox, the London-based startup now calling itself an "employee experience platform," has raised a further £13.5 million in funding. The round is led by existing investor Draper Esprit, alongside a number of previous Perkbox angels. Prior to this, the company, which launched in 2015, ...
I like seeing products like this, it has to be tough for companies to organise and distribute perks efficiently, with apps like perkbox though it takes out a massive part of the process
