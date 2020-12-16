discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Maas
Maker
I run a menstrual cycle app for women
🎈
I made Period-Calculator.com for two reasons: 1. Most period calendars and period tracking apps have a ton of privacy issues [1] and report data to third parties such as Google and Facebook. I believe that information about your cycles are sensitive and shouldn't be in the hands of marketers. That's why I have a strong focus on privacy. The app never stores any cycle data on a server or shares with a third party. It all happens on your own device. 2. There's no period calculator that gives you a *realistic* prediction for the next months. See, the natural menstrual cycle isn't always 28 days long. In fact, the majority of women experience different cycle lengths of 8 days or more per year. Most period tracking apps look childish and have a primitive calculation method. That's why I worked together with a friend who has a PhD in machine learning. We analyzed 80,000 menstrual cycles and created a linear regression model that leads to better predictions about your future cycles, but also creates a more realistic "fuzzy" outlook. Period-Calculator.com is free to use, doesn't track you and stores all personal and sensitive information on your device only. I have been working on cycle apps since 2006. My main app is in German only, but I always wanted to make a simple period calendar with quality predictions. Hence, this side project was born. I hope you like it :) ^[1]: https://privacyinternational.org...
Share