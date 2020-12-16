  1. Home
Privacy-first period calendar with smart predictions

Period-Calculator.com lets you track your period and makes smart predictions about the future weeks. The female cycle isn't always 28 days long and this app takes this into account.
All data stay on your device, no tracking, no ads. Free to use 🦸‍♀️
I made Period-Calculator.com for two reasons: 1. Most period calendars and period tracking apps have a ton of privacy issues [1] and report data to third parties such as Google and Facebook. I believe that information about your cycles are sensitive and shouldn't be in the hands of marketers. That's why I have a strong focus on privacy. The app never stores any cycle data on a server or shares with a third party. It all happens on your own device. 2. There's no period calculator that gives you a *realistic* prediction for the next months. See, the natural menstrual cycle isn't always 28 days long. In fact, the majority of women experience different cycle lengths of 8 days or more per year. Most period tracking apps look childish and have a primitive calculation method. That's why I worked together with a friend who has a PhD in machine learning. We analyzed 80,000 menstrual cycles and created a linear regression model that leads to better predictions about your future cycles, but also creates a more realistic "fuzzy" outlook. Period-Calculator.com is free to use, doesn't track you and stores all personal and sensitive information on your device only. I have been working on cycle apps since 2006. My main app is in German only, but I always wanted to make a simple period calendar with quality predictions. Hence, this side project was born. I hope you like it :) ^[1]: https://privacyinternational.org...
