Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Peridot

Peridot

AR tamagotchi — genetically unique AI pets

Free
Embed
Discover the whimsical world of Peridot — a new game from Niantic that augments reality with adoptable adorable magical pets who can hatch 100% genetically unique creatures when you find and match with other players' pets.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
Games
 +1 by
Peridot
Amplitude for Startups
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We can't wait to see what you think of our game, and we'd love your feedback to help us make Peridot even better. What activities would you like to enjoy with your Dots? What do you think about this new tech? Tell us everything! 🙂"

The makers of Peridot
About this launch
PeridotAR Tamagotchi — genetically unique AI pets
1review
73
followers
Peridot by
Peridot
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Games. Made by
Ziah Fogel
,
Mert Yılmaz
and
Asim Ahmed
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Peridot
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Peridot's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-