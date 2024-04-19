Launches
Percepto
Percepto
Does your start-up idea meet winning criteria?
Simply enter your idea, select a checklist. Our tool will evaluate your idea in under 30 seconds comparing your idea against winning checklists by Paul Graham and other successful founders/.
SaaS
Startup Lessons
Business
Percepto
Claude 3
0 upvotes
We tried multiple other models and found most to be overly optimistic and not giving real, practical feedback on ideas. Claude was perfect and worked super well for objectively evaluating ideas.
Percepto by
Percepto
was hunted by
Justin Garner
in
SaaS
,
Startup Lessons
,
Business
. Made by
Justin Garner
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
Percepto
is not rated yet. This is Percepto's first launch.
