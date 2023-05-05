Products
Home
→
Product
→
Per Diem
Per Diem
Mobile ordering apps for restaurants and cafes
Per Diem makes it easy for restaurants and cafes that use Square to launch their own mobile app. Customers can place orders, track rewards, get delivery, and more. Oh, and no commission fees.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Food & Drink
by
Per Diem
About this launch
Per Diem
Mobile ordering apps for restaurants and cafes
Per Diem by
Per Diem
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Muhammad Javed
,
Tomer Molovinsky
,
Doron Segal
,
Eno Desmond
and
Michael Eneji
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Per Diem
is not rated yet. This is Per Diem's first launch.
