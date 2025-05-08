Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Pep
Pep

Pep

Your AI Puppy Coach -- Making Physical Therapy Stick
Transform your home workouts with an adorable AI companion who motivates, guides, and celebrates your wellness journey. Buddy adapts to your pace and makes exercise fun!
Free
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness

Meet the team

Pep gallery image
Pep gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Pep
Pep
Your AI Puppy Coach -- Making Physical Therapy Stick
55
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Pep by
Pep
was hunted by
Yan
in Health & Fitness. Made by
Yan
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
Pep
is not rated yet. This is Pep's first launch.