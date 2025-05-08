Launches
Pep
Pep
Your AI Puppy Coach -- Making Physical Therapy Stick
Visit
Upvote 55
Transform your home workouts with an adorable AI companion who motivates, guides, and celebrates your wellness journey. Buddy adapts to your pace and makes exercise fun!
Free
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
Pep by
Pep
was hunted by
Yan
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Yan
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
Pep
is not rated yet. This is Pep's first launch.