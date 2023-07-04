Products
People 3D Characters
Ranked #19 for today
People 3D Characters
Cute collection of 135 different humans for UI projects
5 characters in stylish outfits. 27 different poses for different scenarios. Add creativity and liveliness to your newsletters, social posts or presentations.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Illustration
by
Wannathis
Launch discussions
About this launch
Wannathis
3d products for digital designers to save time and work more efficient
People 3D Characters by
Wannathis
was hunted by
Anton Mishin
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Illustration
. Made by
Anton Mishin
,
Egor Mishin
and
Veronika Bochkareva
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Wannathis
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 35 users. It first launched on June 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
59
Comments
6
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#49
