PenPals by AO Kids
PenPals by AO Kids
Meet new penpals and save USPS
Kids
Education
I never realized the beautiful impact of having penpals when I was a kid.
Besides the obvious benefits of practicing to write by hand, to make fuller sentences and to increase vocabulary, you learn about new places, new cultures, new stories and new people ❤️
Pras Devadoss
Making it easy to meet new penpals and in the process fund the U.S Postal Service.
