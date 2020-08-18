  1. Home
PenPals by AO Kids

Meet new penpals and save USPS

I never realized the beautiful impact of having penpals when I was a kid.
Besides the obvious benefits of practicing to write by hand, to make fuller sentences and to increase vocabulary, you learn about new places, new cultures, new stories and new people ❤️
Pras Devadoss
Maker
Making it easy to meet new penpals and in the process fund the U.S Postal Service.
