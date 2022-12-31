Products
This is the latest launch from Quantified High Fives
See Quantified High Fives’s 49 previous launches →
Penguin Diary
Ranked #18 for today
Penguin Diary
Evaluate a day with 3 choices
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This diary application improves the accuracy of daily happiness judgments by repeatedly judging whether a day was good or not, and allows users to understand their own views of happiness.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Home
+1 by
Quantified High Fives
About this launch
Quantified High Fives
Track your High Fives in real time w/ a Pebble & Firebase
9
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Penguin Diary by
Quantified High Fives
was hunted by
Masao Saeki
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Home
. Made by
Masao Saeki
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Quantified High Fives
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#174
Report