Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Peel for iPhone 11 Pro

Peel for iPhone 11 Pro

The original super thin case now available for iPhone 11 Pro

Maintain the original look of your iPhone 11 Pro while still protecting it. Super thin, branding free, barely there.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Marshall Haas
Marshall Haas
Maker
Hey Product Hunt. We've been making the original super thin iPhone case for 7 years. This year we've just released our latest super thin case design for the iPhone 11 Pro. My favorite color in our lineup is our clear variant. It will pair quite well with any of the new colors! PS. I know our photos need to be updated to reflect the camera design. Rest assured our case design will fit the new iPhone's perfectly, we just weren't 100% sure how Apple would make the 3 camera square look (black glass vs showing the 3 lenses). We're updating the photos now with better device models.
UpvoteShare