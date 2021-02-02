discussion
Joel Hernández
MakerMaker
Hi everyone 👋 ! We built this link preview API for our social network. Its more advanced than anything that's out there with optimised thumbnails, redirection trails, automatic https upgrades, semantic text analysis for fallbacks, trackers detection and a bunch of other goodies. Another platform asked if they could use it so we decided to make it a service. While predominant on social networks and messaging apps, links are the glue of the internet and are everywhere. We can't wait to see what other applications can Peekalink facilitate. Stay safe and have a great start of the week!
