Payroller - Payroll software

Payroller is the worlds easiest payroll software, made for small businesses. Giving employers the freedom to run their own payroll with innovative mobile app syncing features designed to save time.
Currently Payroller is only available in Australia.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Samuel NamMakerHiring@samuel_nam · A lover of automation, apps and startups
There were no easy solutions for Accountants to serve their small to micro businesses, so we came up with a solution. We made the easiest payroll software in the world. Made it affordable for accountants and free for micro businesses (1 - 4 employees). In Australia, the government has put out a new law “By July 2019, all employers of any size must have an STP approved Payroll software to run payroll”.
Upvote Share·