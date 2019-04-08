Payouts Direct by Cashfree

Bengaluru-based Cashfree banks on bulk transfers

MUMBAI: Cashfree founders Reeju Datta and Akash Sinha were interacting with ecommerce players trying to digitise cash-on-delivery payments, when they stumbled upon a much bigger problem the companies were facing- bulk bank transfers. That's how Bengaluru based Cashfree moved from being a customer-facing digital payment solution provider to a technology platform that digitises both inward and outward bulk payments for merchants.