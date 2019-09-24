Discussion
Igor Samokhin
Hey, Product Hunters 👋🏼 We built PaymentX to streamline our own cryptocurrency payroll processing. It worked so well and made life so much easier, we wanted to offer our beta version to other people. We’re a blockchain HR company based in Sydney, but like many other fintech companies, we work with employees and contractors around the world. We know that paying them with crypto is the fastest, easiest, most efficient way to make cross-border payments. But – as you may know, if you’re one of the many companies that pay their workers in crypto – making lots of payroll transactions can be time-consuming and human error can easily creep in. There were no good crypto payroll applications on the market, so we decided to make our own! The beta version of PaymentX allows you to: - Make multiple payments in one click - Pay one-off amounts securely - Send and receive professional invoices - Settle fiat (USD, RUB) invoices in Bitcoin PaymentX saves us a huge amount of time every month. It’s fast, secure, convenient: everything cryptocurrency payments should be. We think you could find it really helpful too – and we plan to add many more useful features over the coming months! Igor, Product Owner for PaymentX
