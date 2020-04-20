Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Vlad A. Gozman
Maker
Hiring
👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for checking out Payment Pages by involve.me. We know businesses have tough problems to tackle right now, so we made a foolproof step by step guide to help everyone set up online payments in under an hour. Even if you don’t have a website or know how to code. Payment Pages help those who need to: ✅ Sell online without making a website ✅ Collect donations & fundraise commission-free ✅ Charge for online events ✅ Accept payments with PayPal and Stripe ✅ Calculate custom prices automatically They also come packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ No added fees or commissions ➡️ Adding your branding ➡️ +100 professionally designed templates ➡️ Automating payments without sending manual invoices ➡️ Using custom URLs for your business ➡️ Real-time reports to track payments ➡️ & much more Due to the growing impact of the current pandemic on the global economy, especially small and medium businesses have an increasingly urgent need to transition their business online, enabling fast, frictionless and contactless transactions. We believe Payment Pages will help them master this shift. 📣📣📣 Use code HUNT for 25% off your first 3 months.
Upvote (3)Share
Wow, Vlad..the product looks awesome. Looking forward to hear more about how many lives it impacted during the pandemic lockdown. Will you share that in your blog?
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hiring
@aditya_kandari thanks you, that's great to hear! 💚 We periodically do interviews and case studies with some of our users, so we'll make sure to also put a focus on this. Hopefully this can be of help to as many businesses as possible. ✌️
Upvote (2)Share